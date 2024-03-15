50 Cent Trolls "Power Book II" Actor Michael Rainey Jr. Over Show's Cancelation

50 Cent has bizarrely chosen to troll an actor who publicly reacted to the cancelation of Power Book II: Ghost. After Michael Rainey Jr said he was "blindsided" by the cancelation, 50 Cent responded to the story on X, formerly Twitter. "Yeah because @michaelraineyjr don’t answer his phone, 🤷🏽‍♂️," Fif wrote.

Power Book II: Ghost will end after its fourth season in what Starz has described as a cost-cutting move. "We want to contain content costs by developing more new shows versus sustaining series longer as they become more expensive. You look at the [Power] map and say, ‘OK, if I take one of those characters out and spin one of those out, I can bring that on to replace the Power show at half the cost.’ Now I’m putting a lot of money right to the bottom line. And I’m really not losing anything in terms of acquisition costs and subscriber viewership, because we know what those demos want," Starz CEO Jeffery Hirsch explained.

Read More: Method Man Says Anthony Mackie Should Have Turned Down 2Pac Role

BMF Fans Roast Show's Weak 2Pac Casting

However, Power Book II is not the only Fif project making headlines. BMF fans have voiced their frustration over the show's weak casting and portrayal of Tupac Shakur. Actor Mason Douglas only bears a passing resemblance to Pac, while the costuming debate chose to give him what can only be described as a Spirit Halloween 2Pac costume. Online, many fans commented "WhoPac" on clips from the show's latest episode. 2Pac does not play much of a role in the story of BMF. However, his association with the powerful crime outfit is enough to warrant a brief cameo appearance as the show's story unfolds.

The casting of 2Pac has always been a daunting one. Anthony Mackie, now best known for his work in the MCU, has famously recalled the dread he felt announcing that he would be playing 2Pac. Overall, most depictions of the beloved rapper have not gone over well with fans. How did you feel about 2Pac in BMF? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: BMF Viewership Has 50 Cent Teasing Spinoffs Again

[via]