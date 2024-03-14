Starz To End "Power Book II: Ghost" For Cost-Cutting Reasons

Power Book II: Ghost will end after its fourth season. Starz announced the decision as a cost-cutting measure. "We want to contain content costs by developing more new shows versus sustaining series longer as they become more expensive," Star CEO Jeffrey Hirsch explained.

Furthermore, Hirsch expanded on the rationale. “You look at the [Power] map and say, ‘OK, if I take one of those characters out and spin one of those out, I can bring that on to replace the Power show at half the cost.’ Now I’m putting a lot of money right to the bottom line. And I’m really not losing anything in terms of acquisition costs and subscriber viewership, because we know what those demos want," he added.

Omari Hardwick Says He Was Made An Offer To Return To Power

Ghost, the first spinoff of 50 Cent's Power, was unique in that it was named after a character who does not appear in the show. During the press tour for The Mother, Omari Hardwick was asked whether he would reprise his role as Ghost. "It would have to be the perfect thing," Hardwick lamented before revealing a shocking twist. "They asked me before to come back. They asked me in the last year and a half to come back. When I was offered this, when I was in Boston reading this script. I was in Boston saying "and then this". And then the "then this" went to Starz and then they didn't come back. They didn't give me what I wanted on the "then this". So if they gave me the "then this"...but it would need to be the right "that"."

Despite Hardwick helping make Power what it is today, it appears that Starz wasn't willing to pay out to get him back. Perhaps this is part of the reason that 50 Cent is looking to move away from the network. However, this is sadly nothing new. Neve Campbell did not return for 2023's Scream 6 after being lowballed by studio executives. Despite the fact there would be no Scream franchise without Campbell, the rights owners weren't willing to pay her a fair rate. Since leaving Power, Hardwick has enjoyed a modicum of mainstream success. He has appeared in Army of the Dead and its unreleased spinoff Lost Vegas. Furthermore, he has appeared in Fantasy Football and Pieces of Her.

