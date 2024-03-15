"BMF" Fans Roast Show's Weak 2Pac Casting

BMF fans have voiced their frustration over the show's weak casting and portrayal of Tupac Shakur. Actor Mason Douglas only bears a passing resemblance to Pac, while the costuming debate chose to give him what can only be described as a Spirit Halloween 2Pac costume. Online, many fans commented "WhoPac" on clips from the show's latest episode. 2Pac does not play much of a role in the story of BMF. However, his association with the powerful crime outfit is enough to warrant a brief cameo appearance as the show's story unfolds.

The casting of 2Pac has always been a daunting one. Anthony Mackie, now best known for his work in the MCU, has famously recalled the dread he felt announcing that he would be playing 2Pac. Overall, most depictions of the beloved rapper have not gone over well with fans. How did you feel about 2Pac in BMF? Let us know in the comments.

Starz To End Power Book II: Ghost For Cost-Cutting Reasons

However, BMF is not the only 50 Cent show grabbing disappointing headlines this week. Power Book II: Ghost will end after its upcoming fourth season. Starz announced the decision as a cost-cutting measure. "We want to contain content costs by developing more new shows versus sustaining series longer as they become more expensive," Star CEO Jeffrey Hirsch explained.

Furthermore, Hirsch expanded on the rationale. “You look at the [Power] map and say, ‘OK, if I take one of those characters out and spin one of those out, I can bring that on to replace the Power show at half the cost.’ Now I’m putting a lot of money right to the bottom line. And I’m really not losing anything in terms of acquisition costs and subscriber viewership, because we know what those demos want," he added. It's not the first time money has been a factor with Ghost. Omari Hardwick revealed last year he was made an underwhelming offer to return to the franchise as the eponymous Ghost.

