"BMF" Viewership Has 50 Cent Teasing Spinoffs Again

The high viewership for season three of BMF has 50 Cent in the mood to tease new projects. “MF Up 25% in 3 day, progress is not a slow process over here. Wait till you see my two new spin off shows. GLG GreenLightGang you know the vibes. BOOM," Fif wrote on Instagram. The Season 3 premiere brought in a million more viewers than its Season 2 counterpart. However, Fif did not reveal what the spinoffs would be about.

Elsewhere, STARZ also greenlit a fourth season for the show prior to the premiere of Season 3. “Fans can’t get enough of the history in the making that is BMF. We’re thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers," STARZ president of original programming Kathryn Busby said.

50 Cent Challenges Kai Cenat To Prove He's Good Enough To Appear On Power

Meanwhile, Kai Cenat will have to prove himself talented enough for a role on Power after Fif finally responded to Cenat's request to appear on the show. "We gotta work it out. Look, we gotta make sure you can play the part, though. Look, look, look! It got to look as if shit was expensive. You gotta be dead-ass serious. I want to see you knock something off," Fif told Cenat during a recent FaceTime call while Cenat was streaming.

Cenat first asked Fif for a role on the long-running series after meeting the G-Unit mogul at an NBA game. “Then 50 pulled back up, looking directly at me. This n-gga literally puts his hand on my shoulder — ‘Yo brah, take a picture with my little mans real quick; he f-ck with you,'" Cenat claimed of the interaction at a recent Knicks-Bucks game. “I wasn’t in the moment of time of thinking that you were right there in front of me, but I should’ve asked you, ‘Would you let me on Power, 50?’ So I need everybody to get this video to 50," Cenat added while recounting the meeting.

