- Music50 Cent On BMF Arrests: "Ain't This A B***h"Spinoff, anyone?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVNetflix Orders Animated "Stranger Things" ShowNetflix orders another spin-off for "Stranger Things".By Ben Mock
- TV"The Walking Dead: Dead City" Teaser Trailer & Premiere Date Are HereJeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will be returning in their roles as Negan and Maggie Greene.By Hayley Hynes
- TVAndrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira's "Walking Dead" Spinoff Premiering In 2024It's spinoff season for "The Walking Dead" franchise, with several new shows on the way.By Jada Ojii
- TV50 Cent Confirms Three New Spinoff Shows From "Black Mafia Family"It's been a big week for 50, as he also announced the development of an "8 Mile" series based off Eminem's hit film of the same name.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"House Of The Dragon" Premiere: Everything You Need To KnowThe new series is set 200 years before "GoT," and follows Daenerys and Jon Snow's ancestors, the Targaryen family.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Series Trailer Arrives Via Amazon Prime: WatchThe forthcoming show takes place thousands of years before the original novel trilogy and Peter Jackson's film adaptations.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKit Harington To Return As Jon Snow In "Game Of Thrones" SpinoffTo fans' excitement, Harington will return as Jon Snow and continue where "Game of Thrones" left off.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVDonald Glover's "Star Wars" Series Still A Possibility, Rapper "Holds All The Cards" Lucasfilm Head SaysGlover has been a busy man between wrapping up "Atlanta" and starting production on "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesJonah Hill Reveals The Only Way He'd Do "Superbad 2"Jonah Hill says he'd only do a "Superbad" sequel under one condition.By Cole Blake
- TV"The Batman" Spinoff About Penguin In Devlopment At HBO MaxThe Penguin is set to get an origin story, as a new spinoff series about the classic Batman villain is in early development at HBO Max. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"SpongeBob SquarePants" Spinoff "The Patrick Star Show" Is Coming To NickelodeonPatrick is finally getting his own show.By Madusa S.
- TVDwyane Wade To Host New Game Show: DetailsDwyane Wade is making good use of his retirement.By Alexander Cole
- TVIce-T Praises Firing Of "Law & Order" Writer For Threatening To "Light Up" LootersIce-T had mad respect for "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf after he fired Craig Gore, a writer for an upcoming spinoff, for threatening to "light up" looters.By Lynn S.
- TVJoey Bada$$ Reportedly Joins Cast Of Power Spinoff “Raising Kanan”The rapper will play a drug kingpin in the prequel series. By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesA "Training Day" Prequel Is On The Way: ReportCalling all "Training Day" fans. By Aida C.
- Pop CultureTyrese Is Still Upset About "F&F" Spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw"Tyrese still has something to say. By Chantilly Post
- TV"Star Trek Picard" Unveils Trailer: "TNG" Regulars Data & Riker Mark Their Return"Star Trek Picard" looks to be more canon-friendly than "Discovery," but with far less CGI magic.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTracee Ellis Ross Will Star As "Jodie" in MTV's Animated "Daria" SpinoffThe show will be the first adult animated series in almost 20 years, that stars a black woman.By hnhh