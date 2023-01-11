Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.

But after the spinoff was expected to debut this year, Deadline reports that the new show has been pushed back to 2024.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: (L-R) Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln speak onstage at AMC’s “The Walking Dead” panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

AMC is currently gearing up for the release of “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” which will premiere on the network this June. “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” will come shortly after.

The prequel series “Fear The Walking Dead” will also end after its eighth season, with the first part dropping in May and the remaining six episodes premiering in late 2023.

“It’s a truly exciting year for the Walking Dead universe as we conclude an epic journey on “Fear the Walking Dead,” which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television,” AMC Studios president Dan McDermott reportedly shared about the upcoming content.

“And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise – two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl,” he added. “Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year.”

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 10: Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln, Lennie James and Norman Reedus of “The Walking Dead” attend “The Walking Dead” event at Smithsonian National Museum Of American History on October 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for AMC)

After developing a cult following on the AMC series, Gurira has continued to see her star rise, acting in The Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and multiple Avengers films. Lincoln has also kept a busy resume, recently starring in the Netflix anthology series “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.”

But it looks like both are making time in their schedules to return to the apocalyptic franchise, with their spinoff starting production this year.

