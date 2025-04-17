Tommy Davidson Hypes Up His Return To His "Martin" Role In New Spinoff From BET

Tommy Davidson Martin Spinoff BET TV News
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Comedian Tommy Davidson performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on February 23, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images for ABA)
"Varnell Hill" will take viewers behind the scenes of the fictional late night television show in the universe of Martin Lawrence.

You probably know Tommy Davidson from In Living Color, but he will soon return to another one of his iconic roles. According to Variety and Deadline, BET+ ordered a new Martin spinoff comedy show co-created by Martin Lawrence and Bentley Kyle Evans which will center around Davidson's character, Varnell Hill.

The new series is reportedly titled... Well, Varnell Hill, or Varnell if the actor's tweet on the matter is anything to go by. Nevertheless, it's a workplace comedy taking viewers backstage on the fictional "Varnell Hill Show," the late night program on the iconic '90s sitcom which appeared in the episode "Hollywood Swinging Parts 1 & 2."

"The series explores Varnell’s journey to remain relevant in an ever-evolving industry and the corporate dynamics of network executives, business stakeholders, and creative teams involved in the making of the show," the logline reads. "With its blend of satire, humor, cutaways, and fourth-wall breaks, the show promises to engage audiences in a fresh and innovative way."

In addition, this new show promises "a mixture of exciting new characters and celebrity guest cameos," so perhaps Martin Lawrence will also reprise his role at some point. Regardless, he is an executive producer along with Evans, who will also write, direct, and show-run. Other executive producers include Dionne Harmon, Robert Lawrence, Andy Horne, Rae Proctor, Jesse Collins, Stacy Lyles, and BET+'s Rose Catherine Pinkney and Jason Harvey.

"Did you miss me? Well, now you don’t have to!" Tommy Davidson shared with fans in a statement. "I’m excited and honored to be a part of such a creative project with the brilliant mind of Martin Lawrence, over 30 years in the making. Fans have requested it and now it’s coming to BET+!"

Read More: “Martin” Cast Reunites On Stage At Emmy Awards

When Will The Martin Spinoff Release?

Considering Martin Lawrence's recent box office success and Martin's beloved status, this could be a huge project and a very exciting return for longtime fans. We still don't know a lot of details about this production, such as a release timeline. But from initial reports, there is plenty to look forward to.

While Tommy Davidson has had his struggles, it's heartening to see him persevere, especially in an iconic role. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to see what "The Varnell Hill Show" is up to.

Read More: Tommy Davidson Had A "Run-In" With Will Smith After Kissing Jada Pinkett Smith, Actor Claims

