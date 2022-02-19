martin lawrence
- TVTisha Campbell Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Martin" Icon Worth?Delve into Tisha Campbell's illustrious career in entertainment, from her breakout roles to her ventures in music and business.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureTichina Arnold Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?Delve into Tichina Arnold's multifaceted career, from iconic television roles to her ventures in music and business.By Rain Adams
- TV"Martin" Cast Reunites On Stage At Emmy AwardsThe cast of "Martin" presented Jeremy Allen White with the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.By Cole Blake
- TV"Martin" Stars: Where Are They Now?Martin and the gang are still in demand over three decades later.By Demi Phillips
- TVMartin Lawrence Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?Discover Martin Lawrence's net worth in 2023, his journey to stardom, key earnings, lifestyle, philanthropy, and future prospects.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureFans Debate Chris Tucker & Martin Lawrence For Hypothetical "Movie Verzuz"Users on Twitter have been debating whether Chris Tucker or Martin Lawrence has had funnier movies.By Cole Blake
- TVWill Smith And Martin Lawrence Film "Bad Boys 4" Shootout On Atlanta StreetsThe pair find themselves under attack in the new clip from near the set of the fourth "Bad Boys" film.By Noah Grant
- MoviesWill Smith And Martin Lawrence Seen Filming "Bad Boys 4" In AtlantaThe dynamic duo have begun filming scenes for the next installment of the popular franchise.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureMartin Lawrence Gives Jamie Foxx UpdateLawrence spoke with Extra at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star reveal and said that Foxx is "doing better."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMartin Lawrence Given Star On Hollywood Walk Of FameAfter 35 years of making America laugh, Martin Lawrence has been put on the Walk of Fame.By Ben Mock
- MoviesThe 10 Funniest Martin Lawrence Movies Martin Lawrence's funniest movies, showcasing his ability to mix physical comedy, rapid-fire dialogue, and off-the-wall antics are highlighted in this list. By Jessica Lyons
- MoviesAnthony Mackie, Chloe Bailey, and Martin Lawrence Join "Sneaks"The upcoming animated film 'Sneaks' welcomes Anthony Mackie, Chloe Bailey, and Martin Lawrence to the cast. By Emily Burr
- RelationshipsEddie Murphy Jokes That Martin Lawrence Is Paying For Their Children's WeddingJasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy have been publicly dating since June 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesWill Smith & Martin Lawrence Announce “Bad Boys 4”Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are returning to the screen for "Bad Boys 4."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMartin Lawrence Says Chris Rock Didn't Deserve To Be Slapped By Will SmithMartin isn't choosing sides because both Will and Chris are like "brothers."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMartin Lawrence Suggests Will Smith Oscars Slap Won't Keep Another "Bad Boys" From HappeningThere were rumors that the possiblity of "Bad Boys 4" was halted due to the controversy, but Lawrence reportedly says that isn't so.By Erika Marie
- TVMartin Lawrence Downplays Chances Of Doing A "Martin" RebootMartin Lawrence says he isn't interested in rebooting his iconic sitcom, "Martin," and that the original series was like "catching lightning in a bottle."By Cole Blake
- TVMartin Lawrence Says He & Jamie Foxx Almost Had A "Sheneneh & Wanda" FilmTheir famed characters from "Martin" and "In Living Color" were apparently close to having their own feature.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTisha Campbell & Martin Lawrence "Worked Really Hard To Reconnect" & "Forgive"The two "Martin" stars will come together for the show's reunion, and Tisha was recently asked about the lawsuit she filed against her co-star back in the '90s.By Erika Marie
- TV"Martin: The Reunion" Trailer Finds The Classic Comedy's Cast Coming Together After 30 YearsThe reunion is slated to air this month so check out the teaser that pays respect to the late-great Thomas "Tommy" Mikal Ford.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMartin Lawrence Co-Sign's Drake's Clap Back: "On His Def Comedy Jam Game"The "Def Comedy Jam" host approves of Drake not only clapping back at an internet troll but following the man's girl on Instagram.By Erika Marie
- MoviesSony Pictures Thought "Bad Boys" Would Tank Because "2 Black Actors Don't Sell Overseas""Bad Boys" director Michael Bay alleges Sony "shut the power off" during the production of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's classic blockbuster hit.By Erika Marie
- TV"Martin" Lands 30th Anniversary Reunion Special At BET+"Martin" is getting a reunion special for its 30th anniversary.By Cole Blake