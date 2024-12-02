Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence Will Now Be In-Laws After Kids' Engagement

A Black comedy dynasty has formed.

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are two legendary entertainers who have crossed paths quite often, but they will now be closer than ever. Moreover, Murphy's son Eric just proposed to Lawrence's daughter Jasmin, and following their engagement, the two comedy stars will now be in-laws. "We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter," Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence captioned an Instagram post announcing their engagement. The two started dating back in 2021, and their parents have had a lot to say about their relationship and its development.

"That's not how it goes," Eddie Murphy joked in response to Martin Lawrence saying that Murphy should cover their kids' wedding costs, which was certainly not his idea. "My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay. You have to do the same, Martin. Don't try to switch it up — don't try to change no s**t, do no Hollywood switch. You're paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying. And the wedding better be wonderful."

Martin Lawrence & Eddie Murphy's Kids Are Getting Married

"They’re both beautiful; they look amazing together," Eddie Murphy had also expressed concerning the relationship between his son and Martin Lawrence's daughter. "If they ever get married and have a child, I am expecting the child to be funny." Considering that Eric and Jasmin come from a pretty legendary comedic legacy, then we would also expect the same of their child. But let's not box the little one in just yet or limit how Eric and Jasmin feel, for that matter. This is a very exciting time for everyone involved, and the future will hold so many more special moments.