Chris Tucker and Martin Lawrence are both trending on Twitter, as fans have been debating who has the funnier films for a hypothetical “movie Verzuz.” Both comedic actors have been in numerous classic films such as Bad Boys, Friday, Money Talks, Rush Hour, and Rush Hour 2, among many others.

The viral debate ensued after the Twitter account, AuxGod, posed the matchup. Fans on both sides of the argument quickly began sharing their favorite clips from the two comedians.

Read More: Chris Tucker’s Funniest Movie Roles

Chris Tucker With Martin Lawrence

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Chris Tucker (L) and Martin Lawrence attend the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Denzel Washington After Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

One fan argued in favor of Lawrence: “Martin. Not even a contest. Martin was way bigger than Chris was. The man had his own show. He also blew up before Chris so his head start helped. Love both of them though. These were some my favs growing up.” Another user agreed with them while adding, “I own every season of Martin, and have seen every episode who knows how many times and it’s just as funny as it was when I was a kid. Chris is hella funny but stuck to a specific role. I could say the same for Martin but it just seemed more obvious with Chris.”

Others defended Tucker. “I love Martin but DO NOT EVER compare him to the most NATURALLY TALENTED COMEDIAN. Chris Tucker just different fr,” one wrote. Another fan argued, “Chris Tucker could do Big Mama’s House but Martin Lawrence couldn’t do Fifth Element.”

Fans Debate Chris Tucker & Martin Lawrence

As for their respective filmographies, Martin Lawrence has appeared in the Bad Boys franchise, Black Knight, A Thin Line, Blue Streak, and more. He also had his own TV series, Martin. Chris Tucker, on the other hand, starred in the Rush Hour franchise, Friday, Money Talks, and Jackie Brown, among others. Check out fans’ opinions on the debate below.

Chris Tucker or Martin Lawrence?



In their prime, who wins a Movie Verzuz? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6kkVZRkn6A — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) June 16, 2023

Agreed. I own every season of Martin, and have seen every episode who knows how many times and it's just as funny as it was when I was a kid. Chris is hella funny but stuck to a specific role. I could say the same for Martin but it just seemed more obvious with Chris. — G1 B. SΞRIØUS (@bserious) June 17, 2023

Chris Tucker in my opinion 🤣 https://t.co/E5xXSaTCr1 pic.twitter.com/qxXEYeiIpV — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 17, 2023

With all due respect, ain’t no Chris Tucker without Martin Lawrence!! https://t.co/F8kGDThOeD pic.twitter.com/30XaqR8V4Z — www. (@wessworldwide) June 17, 2023

Chris Tucker a legend in all but he can’t fw Martin! 👌🏾‼️💯🐐😂😂 https://t.co/9SNwf2vMj9 pic.twitter.com/TNUDjW5GfN — KendalXXXGrace (@KGrace19_) June 17, 2023

Read More: The 10 Funniest Martin Lawrence Movies

[Via]