Chris Tucker
- Pop CultureKatt Williams Mocks Chris Tucker For Jeffrey Epstein Connection & Friendship With Michael JacksonWilliams lamented losing the "Friday" actor to "Epstein Island."By Ben Mock
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Chris Tucker Joke About Michael Jackson Loving "In Da Club"MJ was down with "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" the long way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVChris Tucker Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?Explore Chris Tucker's financial journey, his rise to fame, financial setbacks, and how he rebounded to an impressive net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureFans Debate Chris Tucker & Martin Lawrence For Hypothetical "Movie Verzuz"Users on Twitter have been debating whether Chris Tucker or Martin Lawrence has had funnier movies.By Cole Blake
- MoviesChris Tucker's Funniest Movie RolesChris Tucker rose to fame for his loud and hilarious comedic moments on screen. By Demi Phillips
- MusicIce Cube Weighs In On Mike Epps Versus Chris TuckerIce Cube was asked two choose between his two "Friday" co-stars.By Ben Mock
- MoviesChris Tucker Fondly Remembers Working With Bernie Mac & John Witherspoon On "Friday"Chris Tucker paid homage to his late co-stars from Ice Cube's "Friday."By Aron A.
- Movies"Rush Hour 4" Confirmed By Jackie ChanThe actor announced that he’s currently in talks to make the franchise’s fourth movie.
By Isaac Fontes
- Movies"Friday" Actress Angela Means Recalls Cruelty She Received Over "Felicia" RoleThrough tears, Angela spoke about people coming up to her and saying, "Bye, you dirty b*tch."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDC Young Fly Says Chris Tucker Wants Him To Play His Son On "Last Friday" MovieChris Tucker says he'll join the "Last Friday" cast under one condition.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureIce Cube Reveals Real Reason Chris Tucker Quit "Friday" Franchise, Claps Back At Faizon LoveIce Cube reveals why Chris Tucker turned down $12 million to come back for "Next Friday."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureIRS Sues Chris Tucker For Nearly $10 Million In Back Taxes: ReportThe "Rush Hour" actor is in some hot water.By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesChris Tucker Reveals Why He Didn't Want To Be In "Friday" SequelsChris Tucker explains he didn't appear in the "Friday" sequels he didn't "want to represent everyone smoking weed." By Aron A.
- MoviesChris Tucker Was Only Paid $10K For "Friday" Role: "I Wanted The Opportunity"The classic comedy is still celebrated, especially Tucker's iconic character of "Smokey."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsIndia Arie Responds To Rumors She's Been Dating Chris Tucker For 13 YearsIndia Arie and Chris Tucker were trending recently after rumors spread that the two have been together for over a decade.By Erika Marie
- MoviesIce Cube Reacts To 25 Years Of "Friday"Ice Cube reflects on the twenty-fifth anniversary of Friday, inadvertently raising philosophical questions about mortality in the process. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureFaizon Love Convinced Chris Tucker To Do "Rush Hour" & Denounces Robert TownsendFaizon stopped by VladTV with a few memories.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West's Sunday Service Takes Atlanta: 2 Chainz & Chris Tucker In AttendanceAnother star-studded Sunday Service.By Noah C