Chris Tucker Open To "Friday" Reboot But Unsure It Will Ever Happen

Chris Tucker has revealed his openness to reuniting with Ice Cube to make another Friday film. However, the actor is unsure that it will ever happen as the future of the project lies with the studios. “It’s studios, and if they got they got to want to do it, and then it’s uh producers and all that stuff, so that that’s it’s a lot, it’s a lot that goes with it. I don’t know, it has to come back right because, like I said, at this point, you know, I’m only doing stuff that I know that I could do my best and I can have a lot of fun, got to be right,” Tucker told V-103 Atlanta.

Previously, Ice Cube has spoken at length about the obstacles standing in the way of another Friday film. “I’m trying to get it out of Warner Bros., they don’t believe in the culture man. I had two scripts. I wrote one; it was the shit. They was like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day-Day in jail, ’cause Craig and Day-Day went to jail for selling weed before it was legal! Then after they rejected it they had all these fucking movies about going to jail: Orange Is The New Black …Get Hard. So then I wrote another script, and the script was really about … the youngsters in the hood having beef with the OG’s in the hood and Craig has to come back and squash that because Smokey’s son is the new Deebo and he’s wylin!" Cube said in an interview.

Karlissa Saffold Claims Katt Williams Wanted Her To Star In "Next Friday"

However, Cube and Tucker aren't the only ones talking about the beloved Friday franchise. In early January, Karlissa Saffold claimed that Katt Williams "shouted her out" in his Club Shay Shay interview and that he wanted her to play the role of D'Wana in Next Friday. Saffold said that she turned down the role because of the outfit they wanted her to wear. The role was eventually played by Tamala Jones. Saffold's comments appear to stem from fans telling her that she should have played D'Wana.

However, people immediately called cap on Saffold's claims. "Man cap I didn’t hear him say blueface momma or the name Karlissa," one person argued. "Katt never said that I watched the whole 3 hour interview twice 😂," agreed another. "LIES...KATT NEVER SAID THAT YOU HAD A POSSIBLE ROLE IN FRIDAY 😫," a third added. Williams did not appear to reference Saffold in his wide-ranging interview. While Williams may have privately told Saffold about Next Friday, he did not appear to say anything to that regard on camera.

