- Sports"White Men Can't Jump" Trailer Stars Jack Harlow As Basketball Player Billy HoyleThe "Way Out" rapper is making his acting debut alongside Sinqua Walls in the upcoming movie.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChristopher "Play" Martin Says LeBron James Is "Very Involved" In "House Party" ProductionHe also reveals that the film may move from HBO Max to a theatrical release.By Erika Marie
- TVMartin Lawrence Downplays Chances Of Doing A "Martin" RebootMartin Lawrence says he isn't interested in rebooting his iconic sitcom, "Martin," and that the original series was like "catching lightning in a bottle."By Cole Blake
- TVMartin Lawrence Says He & Jamie Foxx Almost Had A "Sheneneh & Wanda" FilmTheir famed characters from "Martin" and "In Living Color" were apparently close to having their own feature.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" RebootTwigs previously appeared in Shia LaBeouf's "Honey Boy."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Admits He Didn't Watch "White Men Can't Jump" Until Being Cast In The RebootHarlow attended the Met Gala last night wearing Givenchy.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Yo! MTV Raps" To Return This Month, Battle Rapper Conceited & DJ Diamond Kuts Will HostThe series initially debuted in the summer of 1988.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJack Harlow On Kawhi Leonard: "He Told Me [To] Get My Layup Package Together Because It's Ass"Kawhi had a word of advice for his young friend before he gets to work on "White Men Can't Jump."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureQuavo Hopes To Star Opposite Jack Harlow In "White Men Can't Jump" RebootQuavo and Harlow faced off on the court at last month's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.By Hayley Hynes
- Music"Futurama" Actor John DiMaggio Won't Return For Reboot: "It's About Self-Respect"Things are getting spicy over in the "Futurama" world as the voice of "Bender" explains why negotiations fell through.By Erika Marie
- TV"The Boondocks" Star Cedric Yarbrough Says Series Reboot Was Canceled By Sony Pictures TelevisionSad news for those of you hoping to see "The Boondocks" return with new takes on pop culture and politics.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNetflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" Reboot Trailer Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine: WatchLeatherface is back from a five-decade-long hibernation on February 18th.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder" Trailer Shows Oscar Meddling In Penny's Love LifeThe Disney+ original series will premiere on Wednesday, February 23rd.By Hayley Hynes
- TVFirst Teaser For Peacock's Reboot Of "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Is HereWill Smith revisits the iconic theme song for the minute-long teaser for Peacock's "Bel-Air." By Aron A.
- TVWatch “The Proud Family” Become “Louder And Prouder” In New Trailer From Disney+Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, and more will be featured in the revival.By Hayley Hynes
- TV“Dexter: New Blood” Trailer Follows Michael C. Hall As He Hunts His New PreyThe 10-episode series will premiere on Sunday, November 7th on Showtime.By Hayley Hynes
- TVTia Mowry Slyly Addresses "The Game" & "Sister Sister" RebootsTia answers a few frequently asked questions.By Taya Coates