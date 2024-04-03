Flavor Flav Denies Involvement In “Flavor Of Love” Reboot: “That Is A Complete Lie”

Flavor Flav says he isn’t working on the reboot of the reality series, Flavor of Love, despite Julie Pizzi, the President of Bunim/Murray Productions and 51 Minds Entertainment telling Deadline as much. The Public Enemy rapper clarified the situation in a statement on Instagram, on Tuesday.

Pizzi had told the outlet: “We’re in the process of working with Flavor Flav to reimagine what Flavor of Love can feel like in this in this decade, which is very different. The project is really fun, a comedy in the dating space. Flav will not, however, be doing the dating this time around but will be part of the process.”

"Flavor Of Love" Promoted In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--AUGUST 04: General view of a subway advertisement for "The Flavor of Love 2" on August 4, 2009, in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

As for his response, Flav wrote: “An article was published this morning in Deadline about me that is a complete lie. I am NOT involved with a Flavor of Love reboot and have no interest. I am partnered with a new production company and together we are developing concepts that highlight where I am now as a person,,, vs where I was. You can’t get to the next chapter by staying on the same page. This clock round my neck is moving forward, not backwards.” Fans expressed their support for Flav in the comments section. Check out the post on Instagram below.

Flavor Flav Isn't Working On "Flavor Of Love" Reboot

Flavor of Love originally aired on VH1 from 2006 through 2008. It featured a number of women all competing for Flav's affection while at a mansion in California. It was influential in helping spin off a string of similar reality series on VH1 at the time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Flavor Flav on HotNewHipHop.

