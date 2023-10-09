Flavor Flav Might Be The Next Star On “I’m A Celebrity”: Report

Flavor Flav will reportedly be among the stars on the British reality TV show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'s next season, according to a report from The Sun. Moreover, if you're unfamiliar, it's a show in which various celebrities are dropped in the jungle and compete to become "King" or "Queen" of the environment. Apparently, producers for the show are trying to get him on for 1 million pounds, and it's very likely that it could end up happening. After all, the Public Enemy icon was already a contestant on the U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother back in 2005.

However, there are some individuals online who aren't happy with this move, considering his past crimes. Flavor Flav's history of domestic abuse includes prison time in 1991 for assaulting Karen Ross, the mother of his three kids. Two years later, authorities hit him with domestic violence and drug charges, and although his atonement for his crimes against partners is less clear, he's been sober for a while now. Even considering this and the father of eight's paths of retribution and recovery over recent years, many won't be happy with this decision if it materializes.

Flavor Flav At A Brent Shapiro Foundation Event

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Rapper Flavor Flav attends the Summer Spectacular event benefitting The Brent Shapiro Foundation For Drug Prevention honoring Arielle Lorre and hosted by Lala Kent at The Beverly Hilton on September 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

"It’s not a done deal and talks are still ongoing," a television source allegedly told The Sun concerning Flavor Flav. "[But] there is a lot of buzz around signing this big-name American music star at ITV. He is royalty in the rap world. But his previous offences are a cause for concern and won’t sit well in today’s climate." On the other hand, charity organization Women's Aid expressed their discomfort with the decision. "It is disappointing that someone with a long track record of domestic abuse is being considered for a much-loved prime time program," spokeswoman Teresa Parker remarked.

Meanwhile, the clock-wearing emcee most likely won't address this unless he will, in fact, star in the show. Even then, it's impossible to tell whether he'll fully give this the time of day. Either way, the 64-year-old will respond to the offer and proceed in kind, and so will any detractors. For more news and the latest updates on Flavor Flav, keep checking with HNHH.

