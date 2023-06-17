Addiction is a tough beast to beat, but those who see the other side are always there to remind those struggling that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Moreover, the latest figure from the rap world to do so is Flavor Flav, who took to his Instagram account with an important message. Specifically, he celebrated being clean from smoking cigarettes for 3 years, a habit that he said he started when the rap legend was just six years old. In addition, he will soon be three years sober from alcohol and mentioned being over 15 years sober from drugs. It’s been a tough road for the Public Enemy icon, but one that’s clearly taken him to a much better place.

“IMPORTANT!!” Flavor Flav wrote on Instagram. “I’ve changed. Today I am 3 years clean from cigarettes that I started smoking when I was just 6 years old. Soon I’ll be 3 years sober from alcohol. And I’ve been 15+ years sober from drugs. I’m proud to share my sobriety journey and Thankx to my friends and family and those who support me. To everyone out there struggling with addiction, it is a real battle you fight every day.

Flavor Flav’s Inspirational Post

“But I’m still here and you know what,” Flavor Flav continued. “I DID IT,,, and if I can do it,,, anyone can do it,!!! To every media outlet that tries to capitalize on my goodwill trending topics and bring up my past or old interviews for sensational click bait headlines,,, do better and bring up my future. Allow for people to grow and change in a supportive manner and Don’t let anyone hold you to your past, I wear the clock, my clock goes clockwise not counter clockwise. Look forward not backwards.”

That clock metaphor is actually quite the fitting example for many of his good deeds and charitable efforts these days. While volunteering at the Harvard Square Homeless Shelter, he stopped by the university to greet students and staff, even gifting the institution one of his famous clock chains. Congrats to Flavor Flav on his journey, and we’re sure that time will likely prove to be on his side. For more news and the latest updates on the New York MC and other hip-hop titans, keep checking in with HNHH.

