Flavor Flav is a member of one of the most important hip hop groups of all time, and his and Chuck D’s legacies still loom large over the industry. While rumors have surfaced for years that the two may reunite as Public Enemy, it seems like Flav has been focused on living a healthier life.

In a new video posted to Instagram, the New York rapper announced that he had achieved two years of sobriety. “I am very proud of myself,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “I just had to let everybody know it. I’m proud of me.”

Flav addressed the camera wearing his iconic clock bling and a tie dye Star Wars shirt. “Ayo check one two, Flavor Flav right here,” he began his video. “Guess what? I am two years no cigarettes, two years no alcohol. You know what? I feel real good y’all.”

“I’m gonna do this another maybe twenty-two more years, I don’t know,” he continued. “But right now, I’m working on one year at a time, folks… I don’t care what nobody says, but I look good.”

Of course, he wouldn’t be Flavor Flav if he didn’t end the video with a string of his catchphrases, including the iconic “Yeah boy.”

Flav seems to be getting all his affairs in order recently. Earlier this year, the rapper revealed that at 63, he had a three year old son, and he wanted to be a big part of his life. It also came out that the rapper owes nearly $80,000 in back child support, and he insisted that he was intent on paying every cent.