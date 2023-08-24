Flavor Flav Says Eminem Is The “Best Rapper” Alive

Flavor Flav seems to love embracing other MCs, no matter the occasion. The Public Enemy rapper recently crowned Eminem as the “best rapper alive.” Flav had recently taken a trip down to Em’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit. While there, he not only offered a review of the food but his fellow rapper’s lyrical abilities. “An yo, let me tell you something, it’s some real good spaghetti, Eminem, I ain’t gonna lie, G, know what I’m sayin.’ Y’know I had to come and support you, man, word up,” he began in a video posted to his Instagram.

He continued: “And thank you for shoutin’ me out in your records, man. You be shoutin’ Flavor Flav out in your records, man. I love you, man, y’know what I’m sayin.’ You the best rapper alive, bro, you need to know that, y’know what I’m sayin.’” The Marshall Mathers rapper announced plans to open the restaurant back in 2017. He finally made his dream come true by opening its first physical location in 2021.

Flavor Flav Has A Big Heart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavor Flav ⏰ (@flavorflavofficial)

It wasn’t Flav’s first time showing some love to another musician. Recently, he was spotted enjoying himself at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. A clip circulated online of the rapper hugging the singer’s parents. According to TMZ, he’s become somewhat of an ambassador for Swifties, passing out guitar picks, bracelets, and buttons to the crowd. In other related news, the rapper celebrated his sobriety back in June.

“IMPORTANT!!” Flavor Flav wrote on Instagram. “I’ve changed. Today I am 3 years clean from cigarettes that I started smoking when I was just 6 years old. Soon I’ll be 3 years sober from alcohol. And I’ve been 15+ years sober from drugs. I’m proud to share my sobriety journey and Thankx to my friends and family and those who support me. To everyone out there struggling with addiction, it is a real battle you fight every day. He added, “But I’m still here and you know what I DID IT,,, and if I can do it,,, anyone can do it,!!!”

Read More: The Best Flavor Flav Songs, Ranked

[via]