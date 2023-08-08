Flavor Flav Shows Up At Taylor Swift Concert And Hugs Her Parents

Flav joined hundreds of thousands of fans who have turned up to the Eras Tour.

BYLavender Alexandria
It seems like absolutely everyone wants to get their chance to see Taylor Swift on the “Eras Tour.” Just last week Swift herself shared a precious moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter. During his lifetime Kobe was outspoken in his support of Taylor and she often returned the favor. Last month NFL superstar Travis Kelce turned up to one of Swift’s shows and took to social media to share how big of a fan he is. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end even tried to give Taylor his number, to no avail.

Someone else you might not expect to be a Swiftie is Flavor Flav. The rap legend doesn’t necessarily seem like the type to be into Taylor’s music but he’s been vocal about his love for her for a while. Back in June he showed up at a stop on the tour in Detroit and got plenty of attention for being there. On Monday, he was once again in the crowd for another one of Taylor’s shows, this time at So-Fi stadium. According to TMZ, he became somewhat of an ambassador for Swifties passing out guitar picks, bracelets, and buttons to the crowd. Video also popped up of Flav meeting Taylor’s parents Scott and Andrea which can be seen below.

Flavor Flav Is A Swiftie

Earlier this year Flav attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards. In further proof of his Taylor Swift fandom he donned a shirt with her lyrics on it. Flavor Flav recently celebrated a number of sobriety milestones. His three years sober from alcohol and cigarettes also happens to align with an incredible 15 years sober from drugs. Flav has often spoke in detail about his battles with various substances and journey to sobriety.

Earlier this year Flavor Flav made a notable donation to Harvard. During a visit to the school, he gifted them his iconic clock chain. He’s taken the opportunity to cash in on his iconic chain often before officially gifting it. What do you think of Flavor Flav showing up to another Taylor Swift concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

