Travis Kelce Tried And Failed To Give Taylor Swift His Number During Eras Tour

NFL star Travis Kelce recently released that he tried to shoot his shot with Taylor Swift. The revelation came on New Heights, the podcast that Kelce hosts with his brother Jason. The delivery method for Kelce’s shot shooting was, according to the All-Pro tight end, an Eras Tour friendship bracelet with his number on it.

“Well, I was disappointed,” Kelce said when asked about going to the Eras Tour. “[Taylor] doesn’t talk before or after the show because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings during the show. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them. But I wanted to give one to Taylor with my number on it. She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t wanna meet me. So I took it personally.” His brother joked that it was likely because Swift, a self-confessed Eagles fan, still wasn’t over the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce Lastest Sports Romance Rumor For Taylor Swift

However, Kelce is not the only sports star getting linked to Swift. Lakers star Austin Reaves vehemently shut down rumors that he had gone out with Swift in Arkansas last month. The rumors were originally spread on a Lakers account on X. “Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves,” the account tweeted in early June.

Appearing on All the Smoke, Reaves was asked about the Taylor Swift rumors. “We heard a rumor, and we don’t like to start troubles here, but we heard something about Taylor Swift meeting you somewhere,” Matt Barnes began. “I heard he was riding down the street, and Taylor pulled up, she hopped out (of her car), jumped in with him, and then he just pulled out. That’s what I heard,” Stephen Jackson chimed in. However, Reaves was having none of it. “I have never met her, never talked to her,” Reaves stated bluntly. “All bullshit… I ain’t never talked to her… They said we were in a bar in Arkansas.” Furthermore, Reaves didn’t take the bait when Jackson asked if he would be interested in dating Swift. “I’m gonna stay out of the media.”

