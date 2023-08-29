the eras tour
- SportsTravis Kelce Reportedly Flying To Sydney To Join Taylor SwiftKelce is once again headed for the Eras Tour.By Ben Mock
- SportsIs Taylor Swift Attending The Super Bowl?Swift's jet is currently on route to Los Angeles from Tokyo.By Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship TimelineTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance rocked the media world throughout 2023. Here's a comprehensive timeline of the ongoing relationship.By TeeJay Small
- MusicTaylor Swift Fan's Death Officially Being Investigated By Brazilian PoliceThe fan died shortly after a show in Brazil last week.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTaylor Swift Postpones Rio De Janeiro Concert After Fan’s Death Amid “Extreme Temperatures”Taylor Swift has postponed her Rio de Janeiro show due to extreme temperatures.By Cole Blake
- SportsTravis Kelce "Blown Away" By Taylor Swift Lyric ChangeKelce spoke at length about his recent trip to Argentina.By Ben Mock
- SportsDonna Kelce Takes In Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" Film While In FloridaDonna was curious about her son's new girlfriend.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift Changes Lyrics To Shout Out Travis Kelce During Buenos Aires ConcertTravis Kelce pulled up to Taylor Swift's concert in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsTravis Kelce Spotted Landing In Argentina to Watch Taylor Swift Perform On The Eras TourKelce landed in Argentina less than a day after attending a gala in Kansas City.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce Refuses To Say If He's Joining Taylor Swift For South American Eras Tour ConcertsKelce is keeping quiet about the extent of his bye week plans.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce To Travel With Taylor Swift During Eras Tour International LegKelce already has his post-Super Bowl plans locked in.By Ben Mock
- MusicTaylor Swift's "Eras Tour" Film Expecting $100M Opening, Taylor Lautner Does Flips At ScreeningTaylor Swift's concert film is on track to have the biggest October opening of all time in North America.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBeyonce Shows Up For Taylor Swift's Concert Film PremiereBeyonce and Taylor linked up for Swift's film premiere.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTaylor Swift Jokes About Famous Kanye West Interruption At ConcertTaylor had the perfect joke for when fans interrupted her show.By Lavender Alexandria