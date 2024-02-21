Travis Kelce Reportedly Flying To Sydney To Join Taylor Swift

Several outlets have reported that Travis Kelce boarded a private jet from Hawaii to Sydney earlier today to join Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour. Kelce, who was spotted in Las Vegas earlier in the week, reportedly flew from LA to Hawaii before staying the night in the island state. He then reportedly transferred to a private jet that departed for Sydney, where Swift is currently performing, earlier today.

It marks something of an inverse journey to the one that Swift made earlier this month. Swift made a rapid departure from Tokyo on February 10. She flew through the night to make it to Vegas for the Super Bowl the following day. Despite the travel ordeal, Swift appeared fresh-faced and ready to party alongside Ice Spice at the big game. Swift has four shows in Sydney to end February before opening March with a six-show run in Singapore. After that, the pop megastar heads to Europe, where she will remain until August alongside opening act Paramore. After that, Swift returns to North America. She ends her tour with shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Read More: Taylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce Super Bowl Serenade "Most Romantic Thing That's Ever Happened" To Her

Travis Kelce Cools Off In Vegas

However, prior to his circumnavigation, Kelce was spotted in Vegas, the site of his third career Super Bowl win, after a chaotic week. Members of Kelce's entourage posted shots of the tight end golfing and enjoying Mexican food on the strip. Of course, Kelce has had a week like no other. Just days after winning Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce was caught up in a mass shooting when individuals opened fire at the Chiefs' victory parade in Kansas City.'

Furthermore, sources indicate that Kelce might not be the only member of the team headed back to Vegas. DJ Adam Daudier, who was playing at Toca Madera during Kelce's meal, told TMZ that Kelce had "asked me to play a private event for the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday." Kelce had 93 yards and no touchdowns during the Chiefs' overtime comeback win in the Super Bowl against the 49ers.

Read More: Travis Kelce Haircut Is A Viral Trend, But Black Creators Aren't Happy About The Coverage

[via]