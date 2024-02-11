Taylor Swift & Ice Spice Arrive At Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift has arrived at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas alongside Ice Spice and Blake Lively. Swift was filmed heading to her suite at Allegiant Stadium, with the video quickly being shared on social media. Swift and Lively are close friends, while Swift and Spice bonded during their work on the remix of "Karma".

However, it is a surprise, and show of dedication for many, that Swift is even in Vegas. Around 24 hours ago, the singer was in Tokyo performing the fourth of four consecutive shows to kick off the next leg of the Eras Tour. Despite this, Swift's rapid departure from Tokyo indicated she was trying to make it back to the US before the game. Swift landed at LAX yesterday afternoon. Swift is on hand to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Their romance has been a major storyline this season, much to the chagrin of many fans.

Ice Spice Clowned For Fanatics Party Performance

Meanwhile, Spice is facing backlash for her performance at last night's Fanatics Super Bowl Party. In particular, Michael Blackson has been taking shots at the rapper. "Tell The frozen spice girl to stop singing to me, I have a dashiki that’s older than her," Blackson wrote on Instagram. He also included footage of Spice rapping and twerking, turning the camera to capture his concerned expression. Many fans were quick to skewer Spice in the comments too. "So she’s a stripper with a microphone. Got it," one hater said. "Imagine your music being so trash you have to show your nakedness so we can forget that your music is trash 🗑️," concurred another.

Other performers at the event included Travis Scott and Quavo. The event is an annual traditional hosted by Rubin. It all leads up to Super Bowl LVIII. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off later today. The event will also feature a Halftime Show headlined by Usher. Furthermore, the 49ers enter the game as very slight favorites, but the game is expected to be close.

