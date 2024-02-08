Ice Spice Debuts Starry Super Bowl Ad

The full Starry's Super Bowl ad featuring Ice Spice has finally dropped. In the ad, Spice is being rizzed up the soda brand's two animated mascots when her "ex-boyfriend" shows up to try and win back the rapper. When she rejects him, the man's head horrifyingly explodes in a fountain of soda. Titled "It's Time To See Other Sodas", the ad dropped on February 2. However, contrary to the belief of some gossip sites, the ad did not reveal any details of the rapper's actual love life.

However, it's not Spice's first food and drink advertising collab. Before she was doing Super Bowl ads, she was appearing in Dunkin commercials. Last year, Spice teamed up with Ben Affleck to promote her limited-time signature drink at the coffee chain. The first ad for the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink dropped during the VMAs on September 12. In something of a meta advertisement, Spice and certified Boston Boy Ben Affleck tried to come up with names for her signature drink. It's a fun little spot with Affleck turning his Southie accent up to 11 while an unimpressed Spice serves as his straight woman.

Ice Spice Fires Off At Latto

However, exploding the heads of inferior soda-loving exes is not the only thing that Spice has been up to lately. Spice renewed her beef with Latto with some scathing remarks during a recent Spaces AMA. While answering fan questions, Spice went off about Latto playing the music video for "Pretty Girl" in the background of a recent video. "Why am I in the back of your weak a-- snippet? I thought it was fake, I thought it had to be AI but no. Like be bold, but if you're going to talk about me, then talk about me. Why am I in the back of your weak a-- snippet?" Spice off to the collection of shocked listeners.

This latest barrage from the Bronx rapper comes after she dropped "Think U The Shit (Fart)" in which she took direct shots at Latto. It's still unclear what caused the beef to initially kick off. However, fans immediately drew battle lines. Latto is yet to directly respond to both Spice's new single and the latest comments about the surprise cameo in her latest snippet. Whose side are you on? Let us know in the comments.

