Ice Spice's Reference-Filled Super Bowl Commercial May Include Ex Reveal

Starry, the Pepsico-owned soda brand, has dropped a teaser for their upcoming Super Bowl ad featuring Ice Spice. The 15-second clip is packed full of references, "Stop, you play too much," Spice tells her off-camera date playfully, calling back to her signature lead-in of "Stop playing with them, RIOT". Elsewhere, the aforementioned unseen date convinces Spice to him her iconic "grahhh". However, most intriguingly of all, the teaser ends with Spice implying that she has just spotted her ex walk into the bar where she's located.

The 24-year-old rapper has been fairly private about her dating life. She did confirm to the LA Times in October 2023 that she was in a relationship. However, it's most likely that the full ad will see Spice's ex being either a famous person or another soda that she ditched in favor of Starry. It's unlikely that the tea is really going to be spilled about her dating life. Despite this, the full ad will drop on Super Bowl Sunday (February 11).

Ice Spice Ups Her Ad Game

Furthermore, Ice Spice only continues to elevate her profile. Before she was doing Super Bowl ads, she was appearing in Dunkin commercials. Last year, Spice teamed up with Ben Affleck to promote her limited-time signature drink at the coffee chain. The first ad for the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink dropped during the VMAs on September 12. In something of a meta advertisement, Spice and certified Boston Boy Ben Affleck tried to come up with names for her signature drink. It's a fun little spot with Affleck turning his Southie accent up to 11 while an unimpressed Spice serves as his straight woman.

"Pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately, so we sought help from our friends Ben Affleck and Ice Spice to create a new pumpkin obsession that only Dunkin’ can offer. The result? The collaboration you never knew you needed: Pumpkin Munchkins and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, blended together to create the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink. It’s fun, it’s delicious, and it’s not your ordinary pumpkin drink," Dunkin' Donut's CMO Jill McVicar Nelson told Food & Wine.

