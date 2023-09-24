Super Bowl LVIII
- SportsTaylor Swift Calls Travis Kelce Super Bowl Serenade "Most Romantic Thing That's Ever Happened" To HerKelce had hit Swift up with one of her classic love songs.By Ben Mock
- SportsTaylor Swift & Ice Spice Arrive At Super Bowl LVIIIKarma is the girls at the Super Bowl.By Ben Mock
- MusicJustin Bieber Reportedly Spotted In Las Vegas, Fans Hope Usher Will Bring Him Out At The Super BowlIs a Bieber-Usher reunion really on the cards?By Ben Mock
- SportsAdele Tells Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Haters To "Get A Life"The singer hopes the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII purely out of spite for haters.By Ben Mock
- SportsNFL Not Demanding Taylor Swift Songs, Super Bowl DJ ClaimsKaskade said as long as he keeps it clean, he's free to play anything.By Ben Mock
- MusicWhich Song Will Usher Open His Super Bowl Halftime Show With?Theories range from "Yeah!" to "Burn" to "Confessions".By Ben Mock
- SportsIs Taylor Swift Attending The Super Bowl?Swift's jet is currently on route to Los Angeles from Tokyo.By Ben Mock
- SportsSuper Bowl LVIII: Everything You Need To Know About Chiefs-49ersWho will lift the Lombardi Trophy this Sunday?By Ben Mock
- SportsRich The Kid Calls Kanye West "The GOAT," Says He's Betting $1M On The Super BowlWhile Rich was vocal about his Kanye love, he wouldn't say who he is backing for Super Bowl LVIII.By Ben Mock
- SportsTravis Kelce References Taylor Swift Lyric Change During Super Bowl Press Conference"Karama is the guy on the Chiefs."By Ben Mock
- SportsRay-Ray McCloud Focused On Super Bowl LVIII, Not Taylor SwiftThe wide receiver/musician reminded everyone that the Super Bowl is about football.By Ben Mock
- SportsIce Spice Debuts Starry Super Bowl Ad"It's time to see other sodas."By Ben Mock
- SportsCan Patrick Mahomes Surpass Tom Brady With A Third Super Bowl Ring?The outcome of Chiefs-49ers has a vital part to play in the Mahomes v. Brady debate.By Ben Mock
- SportsUsher Announces Super Bowl Capsule Collab With NFLUsher is set to perform this year's halftime show.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearJoe Montana Poses For OVO X NFL CollabThe 67-year-old Hall of Famer looked right at home in the custom swag.By Ben Mock
- SneakersNike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 “Super Bowl LVIII” Dropping SoonA cleat for the big game.By Ben Atkinson
- SportsUsher Will Release New Album On Super Bowl SundayUsher fans better mark February 11, 2024 on their calendars.By Ben Mock
- SportsUsher Announced As Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show HeadlinerSuper Bowl LVIII is scheduled for February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.By Ben Mock