Which song will Usher open his Super Bowl Halftime Show with? That's the question on the lips of many fans as the countdown to tonight's game in Las Vegas begins. For many fans, including Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey, there is a strong belief that Usher will start things off with "Yeah!", which he has already confirmed will feature Lil Jon, Ludacris, and T-Pain. Meanwhile, another camp led by the Seahawks D.K. Metcalf, believes that Usher will open with some like "U Don't Have To Call". Furthermore, there are those, like the Ravens' Kyle Hamilton, who think "Burn" will be the first song on the setlist. However, some believe that he might start with "Confessions".

Usher's performance will be unique as it is set to be 15 minutes long, as opposed to the traditional 13-minute sets seen at the Super Bowl. "I can't explain why, but it's a funny thing that I was able to do and craft. That was a huge strategic thing that happened between me and my agency," Usher said of the extended runtime. Which song do you think Usher will open his show with? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Usher Announces Super Bowl Capsule Collab With NFL

Post Malone & Others Prepare To Kick Off Super Bowl In Style

However, Usher is not the only big-name musician set to perform in Vegas. Reba McEntire will perform "The Star Spangled Banner", Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful", and Andra Day will close out with "Lift Every Voice And Sing" at tonight's game. Last year's game featured performances from Chris Stapleton, Babyface, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Usher's halftime show will look to outdo an electric (and pregnant) performance from Rihanna.

McEntire is a country legend, with three Grammy wins and 25 Billboard No. 1 singles. Malone is a 10-time Grammy nominee whose albums are 14 times platinum certified. Meanwhile, Day is a Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated, Grammy-winning singer and actress. The trio should provide an electric start to the proceedings. Furthermore, Kaskade will serve as the first "live in-house DJ" for the Super Bowl.

Read More: Usher Will Release New Album On Super Bowl Sunday

[via]