Usher Announces Super Bowl Capsule Collab With NFL

Usher has announced a limited-time Super Bowl collection capsule to celebrate his upcoming halftime show at the Super Bowl this weekend. “I can’t wait to hit the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show for a 30-year celebration of my music in Las Vegas. There is no better way to get fans pumped about the performance than with a one-of-a-kind merchandise collaboration with the NFL, with designs that embody my style. I hope to see all my fans decked out in pieces from the collection," Usher said in a press statement.

The capsule includes various clothing items such as t-shirts and hoodies. However, there are also a number of specialty items as well. These include footballs and helmets that blend the Super Bowl LVIII color palette and Usher's own personal brand. Do you have any favorite items from the capsule? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Usher Drops First Teaser For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Joe Montana Poses For OVO X NFL Collab

However, Usher isn't the only one bringing out exclusive merch for the Super Bowl. Four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana recently teamed up with Drake and the NFL. The Hall of Famer posed in a letterman jacket decked out in the Super Bowl LVIII colors. Furthermore, Montana - who is looking absolutely great at 67 - also donned a cream sweater bearing the OVO logo. The NFL and Drake's fashion brand have teamed up several times now, with the letterman jacket being a play on an existing product customized by team. However, it's unclear if the Super Bowl variant will be publicly available.

Montana was chosen due to his unique connection to Super Bowl LVIII. The two-time MVP played for just two teams during his career - the 49ers and the Chiefs. While he won all four of his Super Bowls in the Bay Area, he did led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game during his first season in Kansas City. The Super Bowl takes place on February 11 in Las Vegas. The Chiefs are hoping to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the Patriots in 2005.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Unbothered Following Megan Thee Stallion Diss

[via]