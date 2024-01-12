Usher Drops First Teaser For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher has released the first trailer for his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show. Titled "One performance, 30 years in the Making", the minute-long trailer highlights Usher's legacy, with a collection of fans and celebrities performing the singer's 2004 classic, "Yeah". Usher was announced as the Super Bowl headliner back in September 2024, with the NFL debuting a skit involving Kim Kardashian.

Furthermore, Usher also announced that Super Bowl Sunday (February 11) will also mark the release of his new album. Coming Home will be Usher's ninth studio and his first since Hard II Love in 2016. In the last seven years, Usher's only extended project was 2018's A, a collaborative album with Zaytoven. Furthermore, he will be hoping that Coming Home will be a return to form for his work. Hard II Love was his first album since his 1994 debut to neither peak at #1 nor receive an RIAA certification.

However, the Super Bowl is not Usher's only sporting connection. In October, the singer extended an invite to the Las Vegas Aces to attend his "My Way" residency show after missing their WNBA Championship parade. “I wish I could’ve been there, but pull up to my show… I got U. Shoutout to the defending champs, the Vegas Aces. A’ja Wilson, I got your message, I see you, I hear you. Couldn’t be at the parade but wanted to send this out to you to say congratulations to you and all the lovely ladies that once again did it again. I wanted to invite you to come see the show, come see me do it my way here in Vegas. We stick together, we love one another. Congratulations on this day and I’ll see you soon," the musician said in a video posted to social media. While Usher was unable to attend the Aces' parade after defending their WNBA title, 2 Chainz was on hand to perform.

However, Usher's offer led to a little bit of friendly beefing amongst the team. "A’ja hit us in the group chat talkin bout WE are invited to go see Usher, but now that I’m seeing the video…SHE was invited. Which is cool, that’s fine! But why lie to ur teammates? 💔," Sydney Colson wrote on X. "Lolololololololol syd scores 2 points in game 4 and think she can get usher tickets awww," Wilson shot back.

