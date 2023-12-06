Elena Delle Donne Launches WNBA's First-Ever Wine Brand

Elena Delle Donne has launched the first-ever wine brand owned by a WNBA player. Deldon Wine's first offering is a 2021 Delaware Pinot Noir. The brand also benefits local charities in Delaware, where Delle Donne is from, and played college ball. Delle Donne, a #1 recruit out of high school, famously left UConn after just a few weeks. A year later, she returned to college basketball, this time at Delaware, and became a star who would go No. 1 in the WNBA draft.

“Launching Deldon Wines is a dream come true for me because it ticks so many boxes in terms of my values. I knew my next project would be a wine brand because wine has always been part of my connection with my family. And anyone who knows my story knows how much family means to me. Being able to share this family connection with the world while also supporting charitable causes that are deeply meaningful to me makes me so excited to launch Deldon Wines," Delle Donne told Delaware Today.

Elena Delle Donne's Swan Song?

Delle Donne is coming off the worst statistical year of her career. Putting up a career-low in points per game and her worst rebounding rate since her sophomore season, Delle Donne is beginning to adopt a facilitator role as she looks ahead to her 35th birthday. The Mystics are ushering in a promising young class of players but Delle Donne's veteran leadership remains vital.

Washington finished fourth in the Eastern Conference, but was ousted from the playoffs in a two-game sweep. They will hope to have rising star Shakira Austin back in time for the 2024 season. Austin recently underwent surgery for a torn labrum in her hip. However, the team has settled into a mid-table outfit after some breakout years earlier in the 2020s. With her off-court endeavors starting to become more and more numerous, people may begin to wonder just how many seasons Delle Donne is willing to stay on the court.

