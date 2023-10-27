Kawhi Leonard Credits WNBA With Adding New Technique To His Game

Kawhi Leonard went out of his way to credit the WNBA with him teaching him a new technique to improve his game. During the Clippers' season opener, Leonard was spotted employing the "step-through" on several occasions. The move involves using the pivot foot to step around the defender during a basket drive. It was popularized and perfected by athletes in the WNBA and Leonard was sure to mention that when asked. “A lot of WNBA players do it. I thought it was just a WNBA rule at first, but I realized that you could pick up that back foot,” Leonard said at the Clippers' post-game presser.

The move has become a signature for the likes of DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Leonard went 23-5-6 in the Clippers 123-111 win over the Blazers. The Clippers next play the Jazz later today.

Read More: Shaq Has Hilarious Reaction To Lil Wayne Kicking Him Off His Lakers Mt. Rushmore: Watch

Aces Win WNBA Title, First Repeat In 21 Years

The aforementioned Wilson made extensive use of the step-through during the recent WNBA Finals. The Aces secured their second WNBA title in as many seasons with a 70-69 Game 4 victory. After a double-digit loss in Game 3, the Aces bounced back to take a one-point win in front of a hostile and sold-out New York home crowd. A'ja Wilson had a game-high 24 points as injuries to key starters limited the Aces' dominance but did not relegate them to silver scrapes. With the win, the Aces became the first team since the 2002 Los Angeles Sparks to win back-to-back titles. They were also the first defending champions to even make the Finals since the Sparks in 2017.

"This one's sweeter. It just is. It's harder to do," head coach Becky Hammon said after the game. "This is what it's all about, to have your name etched in history right now with other teams. We never gave up, and this is a moment that we need to celebrate. This is a moment that not a lot of people get a chance to do it, and for us to do it shorthanded, it is truly amazing. It just makes winning that much better," Wilson, who was named Finals MVP, added.

Read More: Usher Invites Las Vegas Aces To Residency Show After Missing Championship Parade

[via]