Shaq Has Hilarious Reaction To Lil Wayne Kicking Him Off His Lakers Mt. Rushmore: Watch

Shaq has hit up his comedic ways once again, reacting to Lil Wayne naming and then removing him from his Lakers Mount Rushmore. The video shows Wayne naming his Mount Rushmore as "Kareem, Magic, Kobe, Shaq," before cutting to Shaq mugging the camera giddily. However, the video then cuts back to Wayne who corrects himself. "Sorry. Kobe, LeBron," Wayne says before the video cuts back to Shaq, who is now crying. It's a hilarious little skit, which was made even better by Shaq's caption for the video. "Dam I was only up there a half a second. Whyyyyyyyyyy," the Lakers legend wrote.

However, it's not the only comedy that Shaq has been getting up to. Rick Ross had a very special gift for Shaq during a recent appearance on Inside The NBA. Ross gifted Shaq some new bling in the form of a sparkling new MMG chain and pendant. Shaq seemingly loved the gift, saying "I'm gonna kill it at the hookah bar in this," in a truly classic Shaq response. Adding to the hilarity of the video is how small the larger-than-life Ross looks when standing next to Shaq.

It's no wonder that Wayne replaced Shaq with LeBron. He recently recalled the first time he met the Lakers star. “I had a show in Ohio. Slim, Birdman’s older brother, called me he was like, ‘I got a player out there in Ohio. He want to come to your show. He gon’ be the one. I’m telling you Wayne, he’s a young Michael Jordan. When I got downstairs, that man was still downstairs in a suburban. He had like three or four homies with him. What I remember was his arm was in a cast and they was protecting that and protecting that as in being seen. That’s what told me oh he must be somebody. I’ll never forget he had the time of his life. He remember that night, I remember that night. It was an unforgettable time.”

Furthermore, earlier this year, Wayne noted that he now considered him above Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. “I don’t know Bron personally. My answer for Bron is on the court. I know for a fact I loved Jordan for the way he always won. I got old enough to know how hard it is to f-cking do it back-to-back-to-back. So that’s where he got his respect with me to and started getting his respect with me to where he’s the greatest. It’s very hard to do, and that n-gga Bron did that shit with three different teams. That’s right there, that’s when regardless he ain’t got six, but he done it with three different teams. And not on one of those muthaf-ckin’ teams did he play role two. That right there is what tipped him over the Jordan scale for me.”

