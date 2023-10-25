Usher Invites Las Vegas Aces To Residency Show After Missing Championship Parade

Usher has extended an invite to the Las Vegas Aces to attended his "My Way" residency show. “I wish I could’ve been there, but pull up to my show… I got U. Shoutout to the defending champs, the Vegas Aces. A’ja Wilson, I got your message, I see you, I hear you. Couldn’t be at the parade but wanted to send this out to you to say congratulations to you and all the lovely ladies that once again did it again. I wanted to invite you to come see the show, come see me do it my way here in Vegas. We stick together, we love one another. Congratulations on this day and I’ll see you soon," the musician said in a video posted to social media. While Usher was unable to attend the Aces' parade after defending their WNBA title, 2 Chainz was on hand to perform.

However, Usher's offer led to a little bit of friendly beefing amongst the team. "A’ja hit us in the group chat talkin bout WE are invited to go see Usher, but now that I’m seeing the video…SHE was invited. Which is cool, that’s fine! But why lie to ur teammates? 💔," Sydney Colson wrote on X. "Lolololololololol syd scores 2 points in game 4 and think she can get usher tickets awww," Wilson shot back.

Aces Become First Repeat Champs In 21 Years

Last week, the Aces made history. With a 70-69 road victory, the Las Vegas Aces secured their second WNBA title in as many seasons. After a double-digit loss in Game 3, the Aces bounced back to take a one-point win in front of a hostile and sold-out New York home crowd. A'ja Wilson had a game-high 24 points as injuries to key starters limited the Aces' dominance but did not relegate them to silver scrapes. With the win, the Aces became the first team since the 2002 Los Angeles Sparks to win back-to-back titles. They were also the first defending champions to even make the Finals since the Sparks in 2017.

"This one's sweeter. It just is. It's harder to do," head coach Becky Hammon said after the game. "This is what it's all about, to have your name etched in history right now with other teams. We never gave up, and this is a moment that we need to celebrate. This is a moment that not a lot of people get a chance to do it, and for us to do it shorthanded, it is truly amazing. It just makes winning that much better," Wilson, who was named Finals MVP, added.

