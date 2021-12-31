las vegas aces
- SportsKelsey Plum Net Worth 2024: What Is The NBA Star Worth?Delve into Kelsey Plum's impressive career in basketball, from a collegiate record-holder to a rising WNBA star.By Rain Adams
- SportsUsher Invites Las Vegas Aces To Residency Show After Missing Championship ParadeUsher is ready to give the WNBA champs their flowersBy Ben Mock
- SportsLas Vegas Aces Win WNBA Title, First Back-To-Back Champions In 21 YearsThe Aces took a 3-1 series win with a 70-69 victory in Game 4.By Ben Mock
- SportsLas Vegas Aces Sign A'ja Wilson To Two-Year ExtensionThe reigning MVP is staying with the defending champion until 2025.By Ben Mock
- SportsBecky Hammon To Leave Spurs For The Las Vegas AcesHammon will become one of the highest paid coaches in WNBA history.By Alexander Cole