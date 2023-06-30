Two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson will remain with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces through at least 2025. Wilson signed a two-year extension on June 30, keeping her with the team that drafted her first overall in 2018. Wilson has consistently been one of the league’s best players since she joined the league. She won league MVP in 2020 and 2022, while also leading the Aces to their inaugural title last season.

“When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot,” added Wilson. “I’m happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me.” Meanwhile, the Aces were happy to keep her around. “A’ja Wilson is a generational talent and a huge foundational piece to our team and organization,” Aces general manager Natalie Williams said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have her re-sign and be here in Las Vegas for the next two years.”

Wilson Signs Extension After Superteam Blowout

Wilson’s extension comes the day after the Aces faced off against the league’s other superteam, the New York Liberty. Both teams entered the game leading their respective conferences. However, it would be the Aces that proved themselves to be the better outfit with a blowout. The two sides kept it close in the first half before the Aces outscored the Liberty 27-14 in the third quarter. The final score was 98-89, with the Aces improving to a 14-1 record. That mark ties the record for the best start to a season through 15 games.

All the Aces starters hit double-digit points, with Wilson recording a 16/3/3 stat line. Fellow Ace Kelsey Plum led all scorers with 18 points. Meanwhile, the Liberty saw many of their biggest stars struggle. Sabrina Ionescu went 7/6/7, marking the third time in the last four games that she failed to reach 10 points. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with a 16/5/3 line. Next up for the Liberty are the Seattle Storm on July 2. Meanwhile, the Aces host the Eastern Conference-leading Connecticut Sun on July 1.

