Contract Extension
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Inks Three-Year Extension Worth $186 Million: ReportGiannis and Dame's contract now align with the 2027-2028 season. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsRoger Goodell Receives Three-Year Extension From NFL OwnersGoodell will lead the NFL until Spring 2027.By Ben Mock
- SportsJarred Vanderbilt Signs 4-Year Extension With The LakersThe defensive forward has committed to a future in LA.By Ben Mock
- SportsCincinnati Bengals Make Joe Burrow The Highest-Paid Player In NFL HistoryBurrow's new contract is 5 years and $275M.By Ben Mock
- SportsLSU Make Kim Mulkey The Richest Coach In Women's BasketballMulkey's new contract is 10 years and $32 million.By Ben Mock
- SportsNick Bosa Becomes Highest-Paid Defensive Player In NFL HistoryBosa inked a 5-year, $170 million extension with the Niners.By Ben Mock
- SportsAnthony Davis Signs Three-Year Extension With The Los Angeles LakersDavis will remain a Laker until 2028.By Ben Mock
- SportsCam Jordan Intends To Retire With Saints Following New ExtensionJordan's new contract keeps him in the black and gold until 2025.By Ben Mock
- SportsJustin Herbert Lands Massive Extension With LA ChargersThe deal makes Herbert the highest-paid quarterback in the league.By Ben Mock
- SportsBoston Celtics And Jaylen Brown To Resume Contract Talks Next WeekBrown is ready to get back to the negotiating table.By Ben Mock
- SportsLas Vegas Aces Sign A'ja Wilson To Two-Year ExtensionThe reigning MVP is staying with the defending champion until 2025.By Ben Mock
- SportsLamar Jackson & Baltimore Ravens Agree On 5-Year ExtensionLamar Jackson agrees to contract extension with Baltimore Ravens.By Tyler Reed
- SportsRussell Westbrook Reportedly Wanted Bradley Beal To Ask Out Of WashingtonNBA sources say Russell Westbrook wanted Bradley Beal to ask out of Washington this off-season. Nonetheless, Bradley Beal remained committed to the organization, while Russell Westbrook was traded to Lebron James' Los Angeles Lakers.By Isiah Cowan
- BasketballJimmy Butler Signs 4-Year, $184 Million Extension With Heat5x All-Star Jimmy Butler signed a 4-year extension with the Heat. By Joe Abrams
- SportsTom Brady Signs New Contract Extension With The BuccaneersTom Brady isn't going away anytime soon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShaq Trolls Rudy Gobert After His Massive Contract ExtensionShaq trolled Rudy Gobert while discussing the Jazz center's massive new contract.By Cole Blake
- SportsLeBron James Signs Massive New Contract With LakersLeBron James signs a 2-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.By Alex Zidel
- SportsSeahawks Award Pete Carroll With Contract ExtensionPete Carroll will be staying in Seattle for the foreseeable future.By Cole Blake