Deion Sanders Signs Mind-Blowing Extension As Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Deion Sanders' mastery of both the field and the social media atmosphere of narratives around his team resulted in a no-brainer extension.

Deion Sanders is one of the United States' legendary multi-sport athletes, but his largest legacy might just be as one of the best college football coaches ever. Bleacher Report announced on Friday (March 28) that he signed a five-year, $54 million extension with the Colorado Buffaloes, reportedly making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. This is a big step for the Fort Myers, Florida native, even if it's not entirely a surprising one given his track record. Nevertheless, we're sure this will put the pressure on him a little more, but we all know he's very good at dealing with social media narratives just like he would tackle a game plan.

It turns out that Deion Sanders is an expert at giving advice. He recently sat down with his daughter Deiondra to support her and lead her in the right direction concerning her issues with her partner Jacquees and his collaborator Dej Loaf. Coach Prime doubled down on his unbothered and dismissive approach to outside narratives, emphasizing the need to "walk away" from a lot of situations that seek to destabilize and cause conflict. Of course, this doesn't mean that he doesn't have his own thoughts on his situations like these that he tries to put in the proper context.

Deion Sanders On Travis Hunter

For example, when Colorado star Travis Hunter faced some online scrutiny due to his questionable relationship dynamic in some fans' eyes, Deion Sanders defended him staunchly. "Don't stop," Coach Prime offered as advice on The Tamron Hall Show. "What the enemy wants you to do is stop. Keep moving. Don’t let negativity pin you down and throw a pity party on your own behalf. You have endorsements, sponsors relying on your visibility. Deactivating isn’t an option. We need to activate."

Meanwhile, other online narratives around the Sanders family and the wide world of college football failed to stop the Colorado Buffaloes in the past, and we doubt they will stop them moving forward. We will see whether this extended term for Deion Sanders results in any big changes when it comes to team dynamics or if it's just smooth sailing as usual.

