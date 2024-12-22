Deion Sanders Clears Up Speculation Insinuating He Avoided Ex-Wife Pilar Sanders In Viral Clip

Coach Prime clears the air about his movements around ex-wife after football game.

Deion Sanders, better known as Coach Prime, and his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, have a well-known rocky relationship. For weeks now, viral footage of Coach Prime seemingly avoiding the mother of his children before a game has circulated social media. Coach Prime explained what really happened as a guest on The Pacman Jones Show following the host joking about the viral clip. With Coach Prime running into the joke, Pacman asked, "Knees doing well? Legs, ankle, feet, look like they doing pretty good." "They already," replied Prime before realizing where the question was headed. Pacman continued with the observation: “The way you ran away from the middle of that field when you seen the other person…”

"Shut up," Coach Prime replied before explaining what happened during the encounter with his ex-wife using football terminology. "So, you know what I was thinking. First of all, I'm a Punt Returner. You a Punt Returner. We see the field. So, we see what's about to happen. So, you make an assessment. I'm sitting up there thinking about I gotta go give my team a pregame speech. So, that's what I was thinking. Alright you [Pilar Sanders] come out here. Let me go get my team ready. That's what I was thinking. Let me go get my team to give my pregame speech. I'm out."

Coach Prime Explains What Really Happened In Viral Clip With Ex-Wife Pilar Sanders

Coach Prime would commend Pacman Jones on the question's setup. The two shared a laugh at Sanders's expense. Deion and Pilar Sanders were married from 1999 to 2015. They have three children together: son Shilo Sanders, 24, Shedeur Sanders, 22, and daughter Shelomi, 20. Pilar Sanders was Deion Sanders's second wife. Other videos have shown Deion Sanders and Pilar avoid each other at all costs.