DeBaby's Christmas Giveaway Sees Rapper Riding Through The Streets As Santa

DaBaby arrived to his annual Christmas giveaway in style, hanging out the side of his ride with a Santa hat and joint as people flocked to see the rapper. The annual event was happening in the rapper's hometown of Charlotte. Furthermore, it was held at the Eastway Church of God. Gifts given out included bikes, basketballs, and even TVs. "Give back. Give back when you're blessed if you're able to bless others," the rapper told local media outlets.

Furthermore, he expanded on why he puts on the drive every year. "I always remember my mom. Even when we had less, like when we didn't have enough, when we was barely holding on, when she was making ends meet, I always remember her going outside and us helping others. There's not a time in my life that my mama wasn't helping somebody else. You know what I'm saying?" the rapper told local media.

Of course, it's been a big year for DaBaby. He proudly led the Colorado Buffaloes onto the field at Folsom Field ahead of their game against then-#8 USC. DaBaby had been invited to Boulder by Buffs head coach Deion Sanders a few weeks ago after the two traded pleasantries on social media. Sanders went as far as to jokingly offer the rapper a place on the team after seeing his skills while attending a Panthers game. After running with the team, DaBaby settled in the student section of Folsom Field.

As mentioned, DaBaby headed to Boulder after a social media exchange with coach Deion Sanders. It all began when DaBaby hit up Coach Prime while attendings the Panthers' loss to the Saints with his kids. “PRIME WE NEED YOU IN CAROLINA AFTER YOU BRING THAT CHAMPIONSHIP TO COLORADO. Hit my line coach, let’s talk. @deionsanders.” Deion responded some time later, inviting the rapper up to Boulder. “Lolololol. I’m good here. I need u here my brother. And bring the babies. Prime loves the kids.” However, after video emerged of DaBaby showing of his skills, Sanders hit DaBaby once again. “Quick feet good release and u stacked the DB,” Sanders commented on the post. “We know you’re a Dogg so You got a offer to play At COLORADO. Let’s go Baby.”

