DaBaby Says He's Done Drinking After Throwing Up In Front Of His Daughter

DaBaby says an "embarrassing" night of drinking has inspired him to get sober. Taking to his Instagram on Sunday night, he explained that he ended up throwing up in front of his daughter during his most recent night out.

“I don’t drink no more,” he told his followers. “Don’t try to give me no bottles, don’t try to offer me no shot, don’t do none of that. You offer me a drink from this point forward, I’m stealing the f*ck out. It’s a simple as that. We gone get to hitting immediately, so you better not be drunk ‘cause I’m going to be sober. I’m stealing off sober.”

DaBaby Performs At Rolling Loud Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 25: DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

From there, he explained that he was in his car with his daughter while throwing up. "Throwing up in my Maybach, getting out the car with my pants halfway down. The f*ck wrong with me?" he said. "I’m throwing up she beside me in her car seat talking ’bout some ‘Good job.’ I’m fighting for my life in that back seat and my baby talking about ‘good job.’ Man, it’s embarrassing, in front of my baby. I don’t drink no more." DaBaby also threatened to fight anyone who offers him a drink. "I’m stealing off, I dare you," he said. "I’m going to be outside tonight, offer me a drink. If you want to fight, offer me a drink. I don’t give a f*ck who it is, I don’t. I don’t give a damn who it is." Check out the full post on Instagram below.

DaBaby Says He's Done Drinking

DaBaby is far from the first rapper to speak about sobriety. Royce Da 5'9", Isaiah Rashad, Vince Staples, and more have all discussed making a similar decision in the past. Be on the lookout for further updates on DaBaby on HotNewHipHop.

