DaBaby Claims $200 Million Loss From Rolling Loud Incident Turned His Life Around

DaBaby had himself an unfortunate incident at Rolling Loud back in 2021. Overall, he gave fans a homophobic rant that eventually went viral. Subsequently, he lost a whole lot of brand deals and for a while, his career seemed dead in the water. However, over the course of 2023, he has been able to rebuild his image a bit. His music has gotten a bit of success with his latest releases and he has also started directing music videos for other artists. Needless to say, he is doing well for himself.

Recently, DaBaby was a guest on Shannon Sharpe's show, Club Shay Shay. During this appearance, the two got to speak on a plethora of different topics. Overall, it was an interesting conversation in which the artist spoke on his fateful Rolling Loud performance. Ultimately, he claims that he was going through hard times when it took place. However, the entire thing taught him about himself and it has since put him in a better headspace.

Read More: DaBaby Reflects On Spending His First $1 Million

DaBaby Tells All

“I don’t regret anything that I done been through,” DaBaby said. “It feels so good to be able say that and mean it. I done probably said that before but I ain’t mean it. It’s like ‘Boy I wish I had …$200 million, y’all robbed me.’ I don’t feel like that. I really feel like that’s a blessing in disguise at this point in my life and I just came to that realization in the past two weeks.” It seems like the artist has grown a lot from what went down. Although we would love to know where he ended up getting that $200 million figure from.

Let us know what you think of DaBaby and his recent comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists. Not to mention, we are also always bringing you the biggest releases from the hip-hop world.

Read More: Sexyy Red Brings DaBaby Out During Her Hometown Tour Stop