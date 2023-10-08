DaBaby Reflects On Spending His First $1 Million

DaBaby recently stopped by the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, where he caught up with HipHopDX. The rapper opened up about how he spent the first $1 million that he made from his rap career, revealing that his first priority was taking care of his mother and his two daughters.

“First thing I did was buy my estate, you know what I mean?” DaBaby explained. “I got something there for my daughters that can’t nobody take away from them. And it’s just like Wonderland. It’s my version of Neverland. Actually I got my mama a crib first, then I did that. And I just reinvested in myself, period. I got all the camera equipment that they shoot your favorite television shows and favorite movies with.”

DaBaby Speaks On The Early Days Of His Career

Though he had a lot of good things going for himself at the time, he claims that he was navigating some things in his personal life that he's glad to have gotten past. Luckily, he had the fruits of his labor to look forward to once he was past those obstacles. “I pretty much started a film production company the entire time while I was running the label – while I was one of the biggest stars at the label that I was signed to," he continued.

"So I had a lot of things going on all at the same time while I was dealing with all my personal issues a lot of people ain’t know I had going on. So it’s just a blessing to come out on the other side of all the bullsh*t, all the negativity and still have all that other sh*t that I established and worked towards right there eye to eye with me.” What do you think of DaBaby spending his first $1 million on a home and building a film production company? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on DaBaby.

