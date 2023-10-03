DaBaby Wants To Act Alongside 50 Cent Someday

Besides 50 Cent's widely successful music career, he also is a great actor as well. The 48-year-old rap mogul has been a part of quite a few productions during his time in the TV and movie business. Recently, he played the role of Easy Day in the fourth installment of the Expendables film franchise. However, his most notable efforts have been on the silver screen. 50's STARZ series Power received some solid praise from casuals and critics on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. That chapter closed but a few more have opened and DaBaby wants in on it.

After the final season of Power in 2020, the New York icon created some spin-offs since then. It gets a little confusing with the titles and the seasons, but he is continuing to develop more stories from it. There have been three new additions to the franchise. Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force have all been released in a short period of time. A new season of the third book will be premiering on December 1. Fellow NY rapper Joey Bada$$ has already played a character in the show, so why not DaBaby?

Would 50 Cent And DaBaby Be Good Fit On TV?

In the IG post from theneighborhoodtalk, they reshare a clip from 50's account hyping up fans for the new season of Book III. His acting is very cold-blooded and menacing and DaBaby saw the video. He proceeded to comment under it saying, "I gotta play a role on the screen wit you before it’s all over bruh." He has never acted before, but, he has directed plenty of music videos in his career and it could be a cool moment. Fans are seemingly in agreement, with one saying, "Yes ! Da baby looks like he can play a tough role well ! He already theatrical & creative asf."

