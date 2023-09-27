50 Cent Injured Stunt Performer While Filming “Expendables 4”

50 Cent reportedly left his mark on the set of Expendables 4. The film's stunt coordinator told Pop Culture about an incident in which Fif injured a stunt performer. "50 Cent is very powerful and strong, so he like a tank. He was actually so strong that in one of the scenes, he was supposed to barge into a stunt performer and his strength resulted in the guy going flying and dislocated his finger. The guy and his finger are ok now of course," Alan Ng told the outlet.

Fif was one of several newcomers to the franchise, another of them being Megan Fox. However, Ng said that Fox was very easy to work with. "She has a very good foundation with her dance background and she picks up choreography very fast when rehearsing or when we made any change on set. We played to the fact that Megan has a strong dance background. Megan's style is very agile, flexible, and fast." Expendables 4 is currently in theatres.

However, Fif was not too happy before the film came out. The rapper took to Instagram to roast a badly edited promotional poster of his character, Easy Day. “WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body," Fif lamented. Furthermore, he argued that Sylvester Stallone's poster was probably going to look far better than his.

Expendables 4 is set to serve as a passing of the torch. The first film in the franchise since 2014, it is set to be Stallone's last. The intention, according to Stallone, is to transition Jason Statham into the lead role and continue the Expendables story with his character, Lee Christmas as the lead. The fate of Dolph Lundgren's role in the franchise is also unknown. Lundgren revealed earlier this year that he has been battling kidney cancer for the last eight years. The film has been critically panned, although audiences have given it a good rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

