Expendables 4
- Pop Culture50 Cent Injured Stunt Performer While Filming "Expendables 4"Fif reportedly sent the guy flying and dislocated his finger.By Ben Mock
- Movies50 Cent Stars In Highly Anticipated "Expendables 4" Trailer50 Cent becomes the newest legend to join the cast of the action franchise. By Lavender Alexandria
- TV50 Cent Shares Badass Photos From "Expendables 4" & Demands Answers From STARZ50 Cent shared new photos from "Expendables 4" and threatened to fire whoever was responsible for leaking the new episode of "BMF."By Alex Zidel