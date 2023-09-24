50 Cent Hits Detroit To Open His Own Strip Club: Report

50 Cent's business portfolio has roots in pretty much every area imaginable: media, venues, brand partnerships, you name it. However, maybe it's not as diverse as he thinks it could be, as new reports from the Jasmine Brand indicate that he's moving into a new area of entertainment. Moreover, the G-Unit multi-hyphenate is reportedly opening up his own strip club in Detroit- maybe not themed around him, per se, but under his ownership. Apparently he already has a location, and is now actively looking for staff members to bring onto the team. There's still no timeline as far as when it will open, but we're sure it will quickly become one of Fif's favorite spots in the city- despite the bias, of course.

Furthermore, this shouldn't come as much surprise given his strong ties to the Michigan city. After all, one of 50 Cent's closest partners in the game, Eminem, is arguably the Detroit MC of note (an argument for another time). Recently, they both performed at 50's Final Lap tour stop in the city, and fans understandably went ballistic. In addition, this is just one of many areas in which he has businesses, financial ties, and cultural impact as one of hip-hop's most successful musical moguls.

You Can Find 50 Cent "In Da Club" In Detroit

Through Marshall Mathers alone, the 48-year-old has many reasons to love Detroit as they've loved him. "Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends that I’ve ever known, 50 Cent!” Eminem exclaimed to the crowd during his guest appearance at his show. “And also, make some noise for hip-hop’s 50th birthday, y’all. Detroit, I love y’all, man." "That’s my guy he put me on!" the Power exec wrote in his message reposting Em's kind words. "You know the vibes we don’t switch up over here."

"Bro when I do anything with EM people just go cr*zy," he further reflected on Instagram along with concert footage. "They know he really my boy. I love him till death!" For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent and his many business endeavors, log back into HNHH.

