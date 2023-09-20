50 Cent Responds To Eminem Calling Him His “Best Friend”

50 Cent responded to Eminem labeling him one of his "best friends" on Instagram, Wednesday. Eminem shared the praise while performing with 50 on stage in Detroit for a stop on the Final Lap Tour. 50 brought Eminem out as a surprise guest at the show.

"That’s my guy he put me on!" 50 wrote on Instagram while sharing Eminem's comments. "You know the vibes we don’t switch up over here." Em made the remark after they performed their Get Rich or Die Tryin’ collaboration, “Patiently Waiting,” as well as their Relapse hit, “Crack a Bottle." “Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends that I’ve ever known, 50 Cent!” Eminem told the crowd. “And also, make some noise for Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, y’all … Detroit, I love y’all, man.”

50 Cent On The "Final Lap Tour"

CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: 50 Cent performs onstage during 'The Final Lap Tour' at Pine Knob Music Theatre on September 17, 2023 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

50 also shared a clip of their performance on Instagram after the concert, captioning the video: "Bro when I do anything with EM people just go cr*zy they know he really my boy,” he wrote. “I love him till death!” Check out 50's latest praise for Eminem below.

50 Cent Returns The Praise At Eminem

50 Cent and Eminem have worked together countless times over the years. In 2022, Eminem fought to bring 50 Cent with him to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. This year, 50 has revealed that he's working on an 8 Mile series. The show will arrive after the Final Lap Tour, as 50 transitions away from music and into film and television. “This shit is expected to be just as big as the feature film, just huge. It’ll be huge,” he told Men’s Health, earlier this year. “The interest in it is because the time period that 8 Mile was capturing further back, so as we move it into modern times you’ll see things about how we function now, how technology changed the way people enter the music business.”

