50 Cent Dishes On New Eminem “8 Mile” Series

During a recent interview with Men’s Health, 50 Cent teased his new Eminem series, 8 Mile. The series is a new take on the iconic 2002 film, and according to Fif, it’ll be just as huge. Earlier this year, he stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood to share the news. “I’m gonna bring 8 Mile to television,” he revealed, “We in motion.” The series is yet to have an official release date, but fans are certainly looking forward to it.

Things appear to be running smoothly so far, based on the recent interview. “I’m developing the 8 Mile film into a series,” 50 Cent told Men’s Health. “So this sh*t is expected to be just as big as the feature film, just huge. It’ll be huge. The interest in it is because the time period of 8 Mile was capturing per the bat, so as we move it into modern times you’ll see things about how we function now, how technology changed the way people enter the music business.”

50 Cent Says New 8 Mile Series Will Be “Just As Big As The Feature Film”

“This is why you don’t see groups in the music business,” the artist continued. “You see so many individual artists because there’s no artist development. They used to take time, find Justin Timberlake over here, this guy from over here, bring this guy then we got NSYNC. Then we got Backstreet [Boys], then we got all of these cool boy bands because you put all of that talent into one show.”

50 Cent then went on to explain how the industry has changed with the rise of new technology. “When you leave them out there and they reach the audience before they reach the record company? Because if you got a computer and you got a decent microphone in front of it,” he explains. “You can buy the beat from YouTube, record your record…soon as you do that, you’re in the music business. It’s just how much interest are you generating.”

