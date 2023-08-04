50 Cent Recaps His Early 2000’s In New Interview With Men’s Health

Like many publications, Men’s Health is celebrating rap music’s 50th anniversary this year. They’re gathering stars of the genre like 50 Cent, Method Man, Ludacris, and Common to tell stories related to their own journey and hip-hop’s influence on it. In a new video for the magazine’s YouTube channel, 50 revealed some stories from earlier in his career that he’s never told before. Fans honed in on one period in particular spanning 2003 to 2005. He starts with the evocative opening line “I think between 2003 to 2005, I’ve seen every kind of vagina out there.”

50 Cent explained the journey that stardom took him on with women. At the beginning, he isn’t yet used to getting anything he wants. But he quickly realizes girls will throw themselves at him. “And then it shifts so fast you’re not prepared for it, you’re like ‘What?'” he explains. “In 2005, you start feeling like you’re hot. So all of a sudden you’ve transformed, you’re a bad b*tch right. You’re looking at the girls looking at you and thinking, ‘Oh she think she gonna get me.'” He concludes the segment by confirming that his refocusing helped him in other elements of life. “That was the period I was going through contracts and kind of learning what I committed to.”

50 Cent Realizes His Fame

Fans in the comments seemed to agree with the sentiment 50 expressed. “Smart man lol soon as he stopped getting distracted by the chicks he had time to actually read his contract. which he never speak on, I’m sure he recouped early though,” the top comment reads. Elsewhere in the comments, fans reminisce on just how big of a star 50 was during that era.

Recently 50 Cent provided a guest verse on the Nas song “Office Hours.“ The song landed on Nas’ new project Magic 2 which only contained one other feature from 21 Savage. The collaboration marked the first time the pair had collaborated on a song in more than 20 years. What do you think of the story 50 Cent told to Men’s health? Let us know in the comment section below.

