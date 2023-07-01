Nas Enlists 50 Cent & 21 Savage On New Project “Magic 2”

Nas is easily one of the most celebrated artists in all of hip-hop. Overall, he is one of the genre’s pioneers. His album Illmatic is widely considered to be the greatest hip-hop album of all time. Furthermore, it was an album that he wrote as a teenager, which makes it that much more special. Since that time, Nas has continued to make music, and although he went through a period of people calling him “washed,” he has made a huge resurgence over the last few years.

In just the last three years alone, Nas has delivered a plethora of incredible albums that have become AOTY candidates. At this point, it is impossible to deny Nas’ pen. Moreover, whenever he teases new music, fans get very excited. That is exactly what happened last week when he revealed Magic 2 with Hit-Boy was on the way. Today, the album was finally released, and as you can imagine, it contains all of the elements that make a Nas album special.

Nas Keeps It Short And Sweet

Overall, there are 11 tracks on this new album. These songs average about three minutes in length as the entire project clocks in at about 31 minutes. Additionally, don’t expect too many features here. There are only two, and they come from the likes of 50 Cent and 21 Savage. As for the production, it sounds lavish and it has this maximalist quality that Nas fits right on top of. Of course, the artist’s lyrical prowess is on full display here, which is always to be expected.

Ultimately, this is another Nas album that fans will be dubbing as an album of the year contender. Today was a risky day to drop considering all of the new music that is dropping. However, it seems as though Nas has managed to rise above the crowd with this one. Let us know your favorite track on this project, in the comments section down below.

Tracklist: